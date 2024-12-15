Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) More than 6,000 running enthusiasts on Sunday took part in the second edition of the Mazdock Marathon, organised by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to celebrate its 250th anniversary.

A total of Rs 5.5 lakh was given away as prize money to the podium finishers in the 10K Challenge, which had six age groups for male and female participants.

"A special category was introduced to motivate MDL employees, with separate awards for male and female staff, further encouraging participation and team spirit within the organisation," MDL said in a release.

"This milestone not only highlights MDL's 250 years of excellence in shipbuilding but also showcases the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and national development," it added.

The runs were flagged off from Azad Maidan by sports icons Monalisa Baruah Mehta, Diana Edulji, Lalita Babar and Aman Chaudhary in presence of MDL CMD Sanjeev Singhal, Biju George (director, shipbuilding), Vasudev Puranik (IN retd) and Hari Narayan Jangid (CVO).

