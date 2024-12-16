New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team for winning the Asia Cup title and said this success shows the increasing passion towards hockey, especially among the youth.

India's goalkeeper Nidhi stole the limelight in the penalty shootout, making three sensational saves to help India overcome three-time champions China 3-2 (1-1) and clinch their second consecutive Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey title in Muscat on Sunday.

Also Read | PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2024, Paarl Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs South Africa Match at Boland Park.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team for winning the Asia Cup title. The team showed immense grit and determination."

"This success also shows the increasing passion towards Hockey, especially among the youth. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," Modi said.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2024: AR Rahman-Saira Banu, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and More - Unexpected Indian Celebrity Divorces of the Year.

Nidhi's heroics capped off a stellar performance, having already stood tall during regulation time by thwarting multiple attempts from the Chinese forwards as the four quarters ended in a nerve-wracking 1-1 stalemate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)