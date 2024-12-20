Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20 (ANI): Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his feelings after seeing the names of former India skipper Kapil Dev and legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar on his call logs on the last day of his international career.

India's celebrated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed his decision to retire from international cricket moments after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw on Wednesday.

Also Read | India Women’s U19 Team Enters ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final With Four-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka.

The 38-year-old took to his official social media handle and said that he would suffer a "heart attack" 25 years after knowing that this will be his call log on the day of hi

"If someone told me 25 years ago that I would have a smartphone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks, @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji," Ashwin wrote in a post on X.

Also Read | FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of FCG vs MBSG Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

https://x.com/ashwinravi99/status/1869954491069673855

Earlier on Wednesday, Ashwin appeared alongside India's captain Rohit Sharma at the post-match press conference to announce his decision. Speculation about his retirement began to build when he became emotional and was hugged by Virat Kohli.

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking a staggering 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket extend far beyond these impressive statistics.

He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619). He also has the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

Ashwin was instrumental in India's dominance in Test cricket, especially during their rise to the top between 2014 and 2019.

In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin played 181 matches, taking 228 wickets. He featured in 116 ODIs, claiming 156 wickets with best figures of 4/25 and scoring 707 runs. In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets, with best figures of 4/8, and scored 184 runs.

With 765 international wickets across formats, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Kumble (953). He was also part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the 2013 Champions Trophy team.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of a remarkable era, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)