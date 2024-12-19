Sports News | Smriti, Richa Fifties Power India to 217/4

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana continued her red-hot form with a blistering 77 off 47 balls to guide India to a huge 217/4 against West Indies in the series-deciding third women's T20I here on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 19, 2024 08:48 PM IST
Sports News | Smriti, Richa Fifties Power India to 217/4

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana continued her red-hot form with a blistering 77 off 47 balls to guide India to a huge 217/4 against West Indies in the series-deciding third women's T20I here on Thursday.

Mandhana, leading in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, struck 13 fours and a six, notching her third consecutive fifty. The Indian vice-captain also scored a century in the preceding ODI against Australia Down Under.

Following her dismissal, Richa Ghosh (54, 21b; 3x4, 5x6) took charge with a whirlwind 18-ball fifty, equaling Sophie Devine's record for the fastest half-century in Women's T20Is.

The series is tied 1-1.

Brief Scores

India 217/4; 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 77, Richa Ghosh 51, Jemimah Rodrigues 39) vs West Indies. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

