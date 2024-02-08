Johannesburg [South Africa], February 8: South African batter David Miller on Wednesday completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the first South African batter to do so. Miller accomplished this landmark during the SA20 match between his side Paarl Royals against Joburg Super Kings at Wanderers. In the match, Miller scored 47 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 117.50. Outrageous! Marizanne Kapp Bowls a Sensational In-Swing Delivery To Dismiss Beth Mooney in AUS-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Miller is the 12th batter to have reached this milestone. In 466 T20 matches, Miller has scored 10,019 runs at an average of 35.27 and a strike rate of 138.21, with four centuries and 45 fifties. His best score is 120*. This also includes the 2,268 runs he has scored for South Africa in 116 T20Is across 101 innings at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 144.55. He has two centuries and six fifties for Proteas, with the best score of 106*.

Also in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Miller has scored 2,714 runs at an average of 36.68 and a strike rate of over 138, with a century and 12 fifties. His best score is 101* across his stints with Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

The top three run-scorers in T20 cricket are: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties), Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik (13,077 runs in 530 matches with 82 fifties) and star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (12,577 runs in 647 matches with a century and 58 fifties).

In 10 SA20 season two matches, Miller scored 240 runs at an average of 30.00, with one half-century and a strike rate of 118.22. His best score has been 75*.

Coming to the match, Paarl was bundled out for 138 in 18.5 overs after being put to bat first. Besides Miller, Jason Roy (24 in 14 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Dane Vilas (21 in 16 balls, with a four and a six) put up decent totals. Sam Cook (4/24) and Nandre Burger (3/26) were the leading bowlers for Joburg. ‘Age Is Nothing but a Number’, Imran Tahir Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Mitchell Van Buuren During Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 Eliminator Match.

In the chase of 139 runs, skipper Faf Du Plessis (55* in 34 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Leus du Plooy (68 in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) cracked half-centuries to guide their team to a nine-wicket win.

