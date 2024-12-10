Manama [Bahrain], December 10 (ANI): India and Bahrain underscored the growing bilateral collaboration across key sectors, including trade, healthcare, energy and defence at the 4th High Joint Commission meeting in Manama here.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani also highlighted the successful first Joint Working Group meeting on healthcare cooperation and emphasised the importance of further expanding ties in medical tourism and pharmaceuticals.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a joint statement released on Monday after the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) Meeting said, "The two Ministers appreciated the progress achieved in the bilateral relations pursuant to the discussions held during the third HJC held in April 2021, and the subsequent fifth and sixth Foreign Office Consultations, held in March 2022 and May 2023 respectively. Both sides agreed to continue the pace of high-level bilateral visits and meetings, and expressed satisfaction at the regular high-level exchanges between the two friendly countries."

"The two ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to explore avenues of cooperation in diverse areas including energy and hydrocarbons, renewable energy, infrastructure, trade and investments, defence and security, health, food and agriculture, hospitality, pharmaceutical industry, electronic industry, downstream aluminium, IT and data centres, space, tourism, environment, youth and sports," the MEA added.

Both sides also acknowledged the deepening of political and people-to-people ties since the historic state visits. The Indian side highlighted the increase in Indian investment in Bahrain since the state visit of the Prime Minister in 2019.

Both sides welcomed the visits by trade delegations including the visit led by Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Bahrain, to India in March 2023 and December 2024, and the visit led by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, in September 2024.

Bahraini side also welcomed the Indian investments and the arrival of global Indian brands to Bahrain, especially since the beginning of 2024.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction at the stability, sustainability, and diversity of bilateral trade. They agreed to work towards strengthening the trade and investment ties, and in this regard, agreed to work towards creating a bilateral Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment.

Meanwhile, Bahrain renewed its desire to conclude a bilateral agreement to eliminate double taxation with India (DTA), with the aim of strengthening cooperation in tax matters and developing economic, commercial and investment opportunities between the two friendly countries.

The two sides also welcomed the inauguration of negotiations held on September 3 - 4 for a Bilateral Investment Treaty and agreed to work towards an early conclusion.

The two Ministers agreed to expedite negotiations for the early launch of acceptance of the Indian RuPay Card in Bahrain. They also agreed to work towards closer cooperation in the sectors of FinTech and Digital Payments.

Both sides emphasised the importance of bilateral collaboration in the field of health and pharmaceuticals and expressed satisfaction at the successful first Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Healthcare Cooperation, held in February 2022. It was agreed to work towards the implementation of the decisions taken in accordance with the country's national policies, rules and legal frameworks and noted with satisfaction that the Ministries of Health of the two countries are working towards holding the second meeting of JWG on Healthcare Cooperation at the earliest, the MEA said.

The Indian side highlighted the role of the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry as one of the world leaders and conveyed the importance of market access for Indian pharmaceutical products in the Bahraini market in compliance with Bahrain's established regulatory requirements. Both sides also agreed to facilitate the private sectors of the two countries to increase trade in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical devices.

The two Ministers acknowledged the significant potential for collaboration in advancing both nations' positions as hubs for medical tourism.

Both sides emphasised enhancing cooperation in developing the agricultural and livestock sectors. The Indian side highlighted the significant opportunities for investments in food parks in India, and in increasing food exports from India to Bahrain. The Bahraini side emphasised the importance of exchanging experiences between the two countries to foster bilateral projects aimed at achieving food security, the MEA said.

Both sides also recognised the significance of hydrocarbon trade as a vital component of this cooperation, contributing to mutual energy security and economic growth. Both committed to take steps in enhancing energy cooperation, especially in upstream and downstream sectors of Oil and Gas in Bahrain and exploring avenues for expanded trade, joint ventures, and mutual investments.

In the energy sector, both nations committed to enhancing cooperation, focusing on hydrocarbon trade, renewable energy, and green technologies. Defence ties were also a key focus, with both countries agreeing to further develop military cooperation, including the potential signing of a MoU between their armed forces.

"Both sides noted the satisfactory bilateral developments in the renewable energy sector since the signing of the MoU in 2018 and agreed to convene the 2nd meeting of the Joint Working Group at an early date. They agreed to deepen the cooperation by engaging government agencies and the private sector in bilateral engagements particularly in the fields of Solar, Wind, Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia. The Foreign Ministers recalled that Bahrain became a member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in 2022," the MEA said.

The two ministers also expressed satisfaction at the progress made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Bahrain's National Space Science Agency (NSSA) in deepening collaboration in building and launching Nano/Cube-satellite and providing assistance in capacity building to Bahrain. Both sides are currently working on finalizing the draft MoU between NSSA and NSIL (New Space India Limited) to further strengthen the cooperation within the space sector.

Both sides agreed to work towards developing and strengthening the defence cooperation between the two countries, which may include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries' Armed Forces.

Additionally, the Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed India joining the Combined Maritime Forces headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2023. Bahrain appreciated the participation of the Indian Air Force Sarang Aerobatic team consisting of 05 Dhruv helicopters in the 7th Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS) in November 2024, the MEA added.

Notably, the fourth meeting of the India - Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC), co-chaired by Jaishankar and Rashid Alzayani, was held in Manama, Bahrain on Monday.

The HJC was established pursuant to an MoU signed between the two sides during the State visit of Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, to India on February 18-20, 2014, according to MEA.

Jaishankar visited Bahrain from December 7 - 9 at the invitation of Alzayani. Jaishankar also met the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa during the visit. (ANI)

