Arlington, Jan 31 (AP) The Federal Aviation Administration is significantly restricting helicopter traffic in the immediate vicinity of Washington Reagan National Airport, according to an official briefed on the matter.

The decision was made following Wednesday night's collision between and Army Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial jet that killed all 67 people who were on board the two aircraft.

Some of the airspace has already been restricted due to ongoing search and recovery efforts over the crash site. But now the agency responsible for air traffic control is indefinitely barring most helicopters from using the low-to-the-ground routes that run under or parallel to the airport's flightpaths, said the official, who official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. (AP)

