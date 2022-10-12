Washington, October 12: A day after Russia's large-scale missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, Group of Seven (G7) nations condemned the attacks and warned that the use of nuclear weapons on Ukraine will have severe consequences, according to a statement released by the White House.

Leaders of G7 states (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France, and Japan) said, "We deplore deliberate Russian escalator steps, including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences." Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin War Hawks Demand More Devastating Strikes Against Kyiv.

Earlier, on Monday, Russia conducted that large-scale strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, which drew condemnation from several countries. The statement came after the G7 held a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place against the backdrop of the recent missile attacks against civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, leading to the death of innocent civilians.

Talking about Russia's annexation of Ukraine's four regions, the G7 said that Russia has blatantly violated the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. "They cannot and do not give Russia a legitimate basis to change Ukraine's borders.

We call upon all countries to unequivocally reject these violations of international law and demand that Russia ceases all hostilities and immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its troops and military equipment from Ukraine," the statement said. US President Joe Biden Pledges Advanced Air Defence Systems to Ukraine in Phone Call With Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

G7 in the statement said that they have imposed and will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia, and even on other countries who are providing political or economic support for Russia's illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.

"We reiterate our call on the Belarusian authorities to stop enabling the Russian war of aggression by permitting Russian armed forces to use Belarusian territory and by providing support to the Russian military. The announcement of a joint military group with Russia constitutes the most recent example of the Belarusian regime's complicity with Russia. We renew our call on the Lukashenko regime to fully abide by its obligations under international law," the statement said.

"We reaffirm our full support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty in its internationally recognized borders. In line with international law, in particular the UN Charter, Ukraine has the legitimate right to defend itself against Russian aggression and to regain full control of its territory within its internationally recognized borders," the statement added.

G7 also said that they are looking forward to the outcomes of the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Modernisation of Ukraine, which is taking place on October 25. Talking about the "deliberate damage" in Nordstream pipelines, G7 said that they strongly condemn deliberate disruption of critical infrastructure.

"We will act in solidarity and close coordination to address the negative impact of Russia's aggression for global economic stability, including by continuing to cooperate to ensure energy security and affordability across the G7 and beyond," G7 said in the statement.

