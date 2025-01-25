New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): BJP National President and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, JP Nadda, met with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, in New Delhi on Saturday.

During the meeting, JP Nadda provided insights into the BJP's organizational structure and activities, emphasizing the party's engagement with diverse communities. He also proposed a delegation exchange between the BJP and Gerindra (Great Indonesia Movement Party) to foster closer ties.

Also Read | Indonesia, an Important Partner for India in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific, Says PM Narendra Modi, Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Ties With Country.

The discussion further highlighted the Modi government's key healthcare initiatives, particularly those designed to support vulnerable sections of society, including women and children. Both leaders acknowledged the significant progress in India-Indonesia bilateral relations over the past decade and explored avenues for deeper collaboration, especially in the healthcare sector.

Nadda was accompanied by BJP Foreign Affairs Department In-charge, D Vijay Chauthaiwale, during the deliberations.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 73 Diplomats From Japan, US and Other Countries, Including Russia and Ukraine Envoys, To Take Dip in Triveni Sangam for First Time.

Earlier today, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, ahead of the President's participation as the Chief Guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on sectors such as defence, security, maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

At the invitation of PM Modi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on a state visit to India. This is Prabowo's first visit to India since assuming office in October 2024. Following his meeting with PM Modi, President Subianto underscored the historic ties and strategic partnership between Indonesia and India. He emphasised the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

In his press statement alongside PM Modi, Prabowo stated, "The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is on land donated by the Indian government before we were recognised by many other countries in the world. We will prioritise this relationship in the interest of long-term strategic partnership which we have agreed upon. We feel very honoured that I will be the Chief Guest tomorrow at the Republic Day parade and because the first Chief Guest in India's first Republic Day parade was President Sukarno, so this is a great honour for me." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)