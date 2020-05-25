World News | Nepal Reports Highest Single-day Coronavirus Surge; Total Cases Cross 650-mark

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, May 25 (PTI) Nepal on Monday registered its highest single-day spike in the coronavirus cases with 79 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 682 in the country, health officials said.

Nepal, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of theh deadly coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 with four deaths.

The total number of people infected by the novel coronavirus has climbed to 682 in Nepal after 79 cases were reported, the highest number of confirmation of virus transmission in a single-day, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Twenty five people, including 18 from a single family, have been discharged on Monday.

So far 112 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after successful treatment. There are 566 active coronavirus cases in the Himalayan nation.

So far, 51,642 people have undergone polymerase chain reaction tests to detect COVID-19 in the country.

Of the new cases, 26 people from Rautahat district, three each from Dhanusha and Kapilvastu districts tested positive, the health ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-three people from Bara district, four each from Kathmandu, Bardiya and Banke districts and two from Saptari district tested COVID-19 positive, the ministry said, adding that six men and a woman from Dailekh district were also found to be coronavirus positive.

Similarly, one case each was reported from Parsa and Achham districts.

The country-wide lockdown, imposed on March 24, will remain effective till June 2. Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14. The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

