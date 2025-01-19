Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced that action against terrorists in Kurram District is now unavoidable, Dawn reported on Sunday.

This follows months of escalating violence in the area, with authorities planning a decisive response to address the situation.

Kurram District has experienced significant unrest over recent months, which has led to considerable loss of life. The violence began with an attack on a convoy in Lower Kurram's Bagan area in November 2024, which killed over 40 people. Since then, clashes driven by longstanding land disputes have resulted in at least 130 more deaths.

These ongoing tensions have also caused significant disruption, including the closure of vital roads, particularly in Upper Kurram's Parachinar, which resulted in severe shortages of food, medicines, and other essential supplies.

Despite a ceasefire agreement between warring tribes signed on January 1, violence has continued. Attacks on government and aid convoys this month threatened the fragile peace. In response, the KP government announced plans to conduct a limited "counter-terrorism operation" in Lower Kurram, which is expected to displace over 1,000 families. The displaced persons will be relocated to temporary camps in Thall.

In a meeting attended by KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan, and other officials, the provincial government agreed that swift action was necessary to restore peace in the region. "Action against a few miscreants in the affected areas has become unavoidable," stated Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, spokesperson for the KP government. The statement also emphasised that security forces would assist local law enforcement in implementing the measures. While no formal "military operation" was declared, the authorities highlighted that the police would receive support from security forces in their efforts.

The government expressed its commitment to implementing the peace agreement according to the law and Pashtun traditions. The spokesperson's statement added, "Security forces would be present to support the police and the civil administration in action against the miscreants."

The government's stance is that some terroristshave infiltrated peaceful communities, working to sabotage the peace agreement. They also stressed the importance of "separating peaceful people from terrorists to save them from loss," reported Dawn.

Authorities announced that over 1,000 families would be relocated from various areas in Lower Kurram to four designated sites in Thall. Officials assured that proper arrangements were being made to protect these families during their displacement. They also urged local communities to cooperate with security forces in identifying the terroroists and supporting the government's efforts to bring peace back to the region.

The government has faced criticism for the ongoing violence and the challenges in implementing the ceasefire. Jirga members from Upper Kurram, a council of local elders, wrote a letter on January 18 urging top political and military leaders to take action against militants undermining the truce agreement. The letter was addressed to high-ranking officials, including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The jirga members expressed frustration, noting that state institutions have failed to address the issue and that the ceasefire agreement is not being enforced. They called for the creation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate and punish those responsible for the violence. The jirga letter stated that the JIT was needed to identify the terrorists and those supporting them, as well as to ensure the safety of the Thall-Parachinar road, which remains a critical route for goods and travel in the region.

The letter also mentioned the toll that the violence has taken on local communities, citing the weeks-long road blockade and the resulting shortages of food and medicine, which led to the death of elderly individuals and children. In a particularly troubling attack, a convoy was targeted in Bagan, resulting in the deaths of two security officials and several missing drivers.

The jirga members reported that "between four to eight" drivers were killed, while others remain unaccounted for. They noted that the attacks resulted in a loss of Rs2 billion for local traders.

In response to the growing violence, the KP government has deployed over 1,400 personnel, including police, Frontier Corps, and army troops, to support law enforcement efforts in Lower Kurram. These additional forces are tasked with securing the region and helping to eliminate the militants disrupting peace.

Meanwhile, the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched 22 trucks with essential aid for those displaced by the violence. The convoy, carrying tents, blankets, hygiene kits, and other supplies, was sent to Hangu to support the displaced families, Dawn reported.

The PDMA's response is part of the broader effort by the KP government to address the humanitarian crisis in Kurram and ensure the safe relocation of affected families. (ANI)

