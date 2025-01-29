Washington, Jan 29 (AP) Robert F. Kennedy Jr's confirmation hearings are set to begin Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee and the Health, Education, Labour and Pension committee on Thursday.

The room is filling up ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Senate confirmation hearings.

Many are Kennedy's supporters in “Make America Healthy Again” hats, as well as people donning white lab coats.

Kennedy's two days of hearings on Capitol Hill are drawing plenty of attention, including from senators on both sides of the aisle who've said they'll look to what Kennedy says in the hearings to decide whether to support his confirmation.

Kennedy will be in the finance committee Wednesday and the Committee on Health, Education, Labour, and Pensions on Thursday. (AP)

