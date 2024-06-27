Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Bratislava, Jun 27 (AP) A train collided with a bus in southern Slovakia on Thursday, leaving at least four people dead and five injured, officials said.

The deaths and injuries were confirmed by Slovakia's rescue service.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden, Donald Trump To Face Off in First Presidential Debate.

Police said the accident took place shortly after 5 pm (1500 GMT) in the town of Nove Zamky. (AP)

Also Read | Google Translate Gets 110 New Languages Including Cantonese, Tamazight and NKo Spoken by Over 614 Million Speakers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)