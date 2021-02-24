Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday officially launched the updated 2021 Swift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes with a revised honeycomb mesh grille with a chrome slat located at the centre, slightly reshaped headlamp clusters, reprofiled front bumpers, dual-tone colour scheme with a gloss black roof, new design alloy wheels. The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in 5 variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI+ and ZXI+ Dual Tone. Maruti Suzuki India to Make Ventilators, Masks to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

The Swift has been on sale in several international markets such as Europe and Japan since last year. The facelift Swift comes with the next-gen K-series 1.2 litre dual jet VVT engine with Idle start-stop technology. The company claims it offers best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.20 kmpl in MT and 23.76 kmpl in AGS variants. Available in both manual and AGS variants, the petrol engine generates an increased power output of 88 bhp @6000rpm with peak torque of 113 Nm.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

On the inside, it gets a twin-pod meter cluster, a 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display, a 17.78cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold in AGS variants, steering wheel with enhanced return ability mechanism, new bigger front and rear brakes. For safety, there are dual airbags, ABS with EDB, Pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors with a rearview camera.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

The 2021 Swift will be made available in three dual-tone options- Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof. 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift rivals the likes of Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

