New Delhi, March 14 : Honda two-wheelers India will be expanding its portfolio with a new 100cc motorcycle. The Japanese auto giant has remained mum about any particular details or even the moniker of this motorcycle.

Nevertheless, the official teaser videos of this new upcoming Honda motorcycle have given some hints about what to expect from it. Let’s take a look at this new Honda bike. Audi Introduces New Limited Edition Electric Mountain Bike Costing Over Rs 8 Lakh; Here’s All You Need To Know.

New Honda 100cc Motorcycle - Details :

As per the official teasers, this new two-wheeler is associated with a ‘shining future’, which indicates that it could be a new model under the CB Shine moniker. The Honda CB Shine is the second bestselling product in the brand’s Indian portfolio, hence a new Shine model makes sense. Toyota’s Upcoming Cars for India: From Next-Gen Fortuner to All-New E-SUV, 5 New Cars From the Japanese Auto Giant That Are Worth Waiting For.

The teasers also offer a glimpse of the styling cues of the upcoming 100cc bike, which shows a hint of a boldly styled headlamp, pulled-back handlebar and a single-piece seat with side-slung exhaust system, which also indicates the CB Shine design language.

As already mentioned, as Honda is still tight lipped about this new two-wheeler, its mechanical specifications are completely in the dark as of now. Nevertheless,it can be safely said that this new motorcycle will get powered by a 100cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

It is expected to rival against the likes of the Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina and TVS Radeon upon launch. Hence, its power and torque figures should be at par with its arch-rival Hero Splendor. We won’t have to keep guessing about this product for long, as this new Honda Motorcycle is all set to be officially unveiled tomorrow – March 15, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2023 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).