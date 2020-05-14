Ajay Devgn, Kajol And Abhishek Bachchan Choose Their Favourite 90s Movie On Twitter; Tag Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar To Share Theirs

Ajay Devgan, Kajol and Abhishek Bchchan (Photo credit: Facebook)

It's always fun to play with people who share your interests. Like we have the deepest love for people who are 90s movie lovers. So when we saw Kajol and Ajay Devgn playing along Twitter's new thread on naming the favourite 90s movie, we were super stoked. Let us tell you a bit about it. So Twitter started this thread with celebrities naming their favourite 90s movies and it began with Kajol. She went for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (no brainer) and Pyar To Hona Hi Tha. She tagged Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Tanisha and Karan Johar to do the same. Kajol Reveals the One Thing She Likes the Most About Shah Rukh Khan (Read Deets)

Ajay chose Zakhm (again no brainer) and further tagged Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Abhishek has already answered and it is, as we expected, Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath. Check out their tweets here...

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

Here's Abhishek Bachchan's!

Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020

We are dying to know what Aamir, Akshay and Shah Rukh Khan would choose. We have a feeling SRK would opt for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na. What do you think?