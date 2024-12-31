Wamiqa Gabbi has been turning heads recently, thanks to her stellar performance in Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John and her undeniable beauty. Her striking features, particularly her captivating eyes, have sparked comparisons with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the former Miss World and global beauty icon. The buzz around the resemblance began when a paparazzo shared a video of Wamiqa during the promotions for Baby John in Mumbai. Fans and social media users quickly began drawing parallels, with many praising Wamiqa’s charm and elegance. ‘Baby John’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan’s Swing at ‘Thalapathy’ Swagger Misses the Mark by Miles! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Wamiqa Gabbi Resembles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

The internet has been abuzz with comparisons between Wamiqa Gabbi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ever since netizens began noticing the striking resemblance between the two. The conversation gained further momentum when Amazon’s Prime Video joined in, adding fuel to the debate. The streaming platform took to X (formerly Twitter) to share side-by-side images of Wamiqa and Aishwarya, highlighting their similar features. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, sparking widespread discussion and amplifying the ongoing conversation about the uncanny likeness between the two women. Here, check out reactions below. ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is My Mother’: Man Claims To Be Son of Bollywood Actress, Old News Goes Viral Again.

'Not on the Same Level'

Not on the same level as aishwarya but im surprised how wamiqa went from the girl in godha to now. — Merselano (@merselano) December 28, 2024

'Aish Doesn't Resemble' Wamiqa Gabbi

Dear some of media members b4 unrealistically say tat #WamiqaGabbi looks alike #AishwaryaRai,atleast hv a survey among Aish's fans as we knew every inch of her, as one of them, I say tat wamiqa has equal level of beauty with Aish but DOESN'T Resemble at all! pic.twitter.com/KMi80JZmgn — Aradhana✨ (@ChozlaVamsam) December 25, 2024

'How Did I Not Notice?'

How did I not notice this before? Wamiqa is the modern-day Aishwarya Rai pic.twitter.com/4durHGzalL — Rishh (@Riocasm) December 17, 2024

'Wamiqa Gabbi Is Looking Exactly Like Aishwarya'

I feel like I have seen this before because Wamiqa Gabbi is looking exactly like Aishwarya Rai from the 2000s, same elegance and grace 😍 pic.twitter.com/TKtj1BRSRx — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) December 17, 2024

'Modern Day Twin'

One Aishwarya wasn’t enough so god created Wamiqa as her modern day twin🥰 pic.twitter.com/dXk57zAh44 — Ayush Singh (@imabhinashS) December 25, 2024

Netizens shared mixed reactions and not everyone agreed with the comparison. Some of Aishwarya Rai’s loyal fans dismissed the resemblance as exaggerated, arguing that Wamiqa Gabbi’s beauty, while captivating, couldn't match Aishwarya's iconic Miss World charm. What do you think?

