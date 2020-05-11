Karan Johar’s Kids Yash and Roohi Want to Give Him a Shower, Tell Daddy KJo to Go ‘Nangu’ in This Hilarious Video!

Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi (Photp Credits: Insta)

Karan Johar's 'Lockdown With The Johars' edition is getting interesting with each passing day. Right from seeing her kids yelling at Karan for his singing skills, commenting on their dad's tummy to even confusing a locker for a washing machine, Yash and Roohi entertain fans to the 't' via the special series. And well, this time around the twins are back with a different venue and it's a bathroom. Earlier the brother-sister pair had explored the washroom where they had tagged the bathtub as a useless thing and well today, the duo wants to wash off their daddy dearest with a hand shower. Yep, that's correct. Karan Johar's Singing Gives Headache to Yash and Roohi, Check Out Hilarious Video!

The video shared by KJo starts with him quizzing his kids on why this time they are in the bathroom? To which while Roohi utters something and sides away, Yash, on the other hand, is seen answering to his papa that he wants to give him a wash. Ahead, the little girl enters the scene and tells Karan to remove his clothes so that they can give him a shower. Well, to this Karan bursts into laughter and says,'I don't want to become nangu (naked)'. Karan Johar Treats Fans With A Glimpse Of His Tijori, Yash Confuses It As A Washing Machine (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Shared By Karan Johar Below:

View this post on Instagram Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 11, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

Must say that the trio is hilarious and everytime Karan puts a video of them it brings a smile to many faces. Having said that, we also want to know what happened ahead, did the two kids manage to give a shower to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director or not? Well, that's the answer we will never get. Stay tuned to LatestLY!