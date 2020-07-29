Renowned Bollywood make-up artiste Manish Karjaokar is no more. Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to confirm the news and pay his condolences. "RIP Manish Dada. I am completely shocked. He was on the sets of ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. Always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news," Varun wrote on Wednesday. Veteran Actress Kumkum Passes Away: Adnan Sami, Javed Jaaferi, Tabassum Pay Condolences (Read Tweets)

Director-choreographer Remo Dsouza, who worked with the late make-up artist in "ABCD 2", too took to social media to remember Karjaokar. "R. I. P. @manish_karjaokar you will be missed my brother," Remo wrote on Instagram along with a picture in which Manish is seen applying make-up on Remo's face.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post Below

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Remo Dsouza Remembers Manish Karjaokar in Recent Insta Post

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal shared a picture with Manish on Instagram and wrote: "I am broken today, In agony, it pains a lot to know that dada is no more with us."

