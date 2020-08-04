One of Rishi Kapoor's last film was Mulk. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the courtroom drama, exploring the prejudice the society holds against different religious cultures, Mulk was a raving success. It is a sensitive time to make a film that even suggests Hindu-Muslim divide, the cast and crew were brave enough to hit the nail on the head. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the director has revealed that Rishi was worried that the film might be banned by CBFC. Taapsee Pannu Pens a Heartfelt Instagram Post for Her Mulk Co-Star Rishi Kapoor on His Demise, Says ‘Sir Humaari Hat-Trick Reh Gayi’.

Anubhav said, "Chintuji wasn’t convinced the film was over and insisted I keep 10 days as a back-up. Then, one day my CFO came to me asking if I had some shooting left, saying Chintuji had allotted dates between January 5 and 15, 2018,"

"During the censor screening, Chintuji was on tenterhooks, calling every 30 seconds for an update, afraid Mulk would be banned. After a 90-minute discussion, when I stepped out with a U/A certificate and told him so, he repeated in disbelief, 'You mean picture release hogi,'" he added. Remembering Rishi Kapoor: How the Mulk Star Ditched His Romantic Persona to Become One of the Most Powerful Performers in Bollywood in His Second Innings.

Anubhav said that he had planned many more movies with Rishi. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020.

Rishi's reservations about the film being banned were not out of thin air. The Board is notorious. In 2017, Toofan Singh was banned. It was a movie about Khalistan Liberation Force. Sunny Deol's Mohalla Assi was banned in 2016. In 2015, Unfreedom, India's Daughter, Patta Patta Singhan Da Vairi, The Painted House were denied certificates. Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Water, Black Friday, Bandit Queen, are some other titles that ran into trouble with the board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).