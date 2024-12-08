Salman Khan has collaborated with ace renowned Tamil director AR Murugadoss for his upcoming film Sikandar. The movie also marks the Bollywood superstar's debut collaboration with Pushpa 2: The Rule star Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead lady in the film. The movie is touted to be an action entertainer and also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Sathyaraj’s Wife Maheshwari Sathyaraj in Coma for 4 Years; Tamil Actor’s Daughter Divya Sathyaraj Shares Update and Pens Emotional Note Praising Her ‘Appa’.

Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar Shot for ‘Sikandar’

According to the latest updates, the Sikandar team is currently shooting a new schedule at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Pictures from the set of the upcoming film have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj's characters. In the photos shared by Zoom TV on their Instagram handle, both actors are seen sporting white kurta-pyjamas paired with Nehru jackets. If reports are to be believed, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj are portraying antagonists in Sikandar.

Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj on the Set of ‘Sikandar’

Despite recent threats to him by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan continues to juggle multiple projects, including his upcoming film Sikandar and reality show Bigg Boss 18. The Bollywood superstar returned to Mumbai on Sunday (December 8) after an electrifying performance at the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai on December 7. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Video of Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia's Electrifying Performance to 'Munni Badnaam' From Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai Goes Viral – WATCH.

Reports also reveal that Sharman Joshi is set to appear in the AR Murugadoss directorial. According to a recent media report, a new poster featuring Salman Khan will be unveiled on the Bollywood superstar's birthday, December 27. Sikandar is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on Eid 2025.

