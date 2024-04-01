Actor Vijay Varma, who recently celebrated his 38th birthday, shared a picture of himself with flowers on Monday, saying he is having the best 'April Fool' day. Vijay, who was last seen in Murder Mubarak, turned 38 on March 29. Baba Siddique Iftar Party 2024 Pics: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Emraan Hashmi, Munawar Faruqui, Shilpa Shetty, and others Attend The Star-Studded Celebration (Watch Videos).

Known for his witty captions, and fun anecdotes, Vijay took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of himself, wherein he can be seen sitting on a couch, with several bouquets kept on the table, and he is showing off a victory sign.

Check Out Vijay Varma’s Insta Post Here:

He is wearing a T-shirt and blue coloured shorts, and is sporting sunglasses. The post has a witty caption which reads: "Im having the best April Fool Day. Thank you for all the lovely birthday flowers, notes and fan cards". April Fools’ Day 2024: Shilpa Shetty Breaks a Sweat With a Fun First-of-April Workout! (Watch Video).

In the caption, he wrote 'fool' in Hindi, referring to both the April Fool's day and the flowers. His girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia wrote in the comment section: "Bloody brilliant." Actor Divyenndu commented: "Happie B'day bud...have a funny one." On the work front, Vijay has Ul Jalool Ishq, and Suriya 43.

