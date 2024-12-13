South Korean girl group NewJeans held an emergency press conference on November 28, 2024, to announce their departure from their agency ADOR. The five-member group cited the company's unwillingness to address their requests as the primary reason behind their decision. Fans showed their support for NewJeans after the announcement; however, their actions were condemned by K-pop organisations such as the Korea Entertainment Producers's Association (KEPA). Following them, the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) has also sided with ADOR and issued a statement advising NewJeans to return to their agency. NewJeans Exit ADOR: K-Pop Group Shares Agency’s Official Response to Their Certification of Contents.

KMCA Advises NewJeans To Return to ADOR

In a newly released statement on December 13, the KMCA denounced the controversial press conference held by NewJeans and advised the members to return to ADOR and fulfil their duties as mentioned in their contract. As per allkpop The KMCA stated, "Newjeans must make an effort to fulfil their responsibilities to their exclusive contract and consult their agency with the goal of resolving matters through dialogue. Should the two parties fail to reach an agreement, the members must humbly wait on a judiciary decision."

NewJeans’ Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

The KMCA also stated that NewJeans must acknowledge their position as representatives of the K-Pop industry and that their actions could leave a negative impression on other artists and groups in the community. They also warned them to exercise caution while interacting with the press and media. NewJeans Announces Departure From ADOR at Emergency Press Conference; Agency Says Agreement Is in ‘Full Effect’.

In their statement, the KMCA also called out the South Korean government to reform the existing laws governing the exclusive contracts and announced plans to tackle tampering cases in the Circle Chart (previously Gaon Chart).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).