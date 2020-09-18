Contrary to the rumours of doing Bigg Boss 14, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni is all set to make his digital debut with the web-series Zidd, which is being produced by Boney Kapoor. The handsome actor is currently in the preparatory phase for this. He says, “This is a huge opportunity. Working in a web series produced by Boney Kapoor is definitely a big thing for me. It is titled Zidd and is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar. It also stars Amit Sadh, who I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received.” Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Rejected Salman Khan's Show for Digital Debut With Boney Kapoor?.

“The film has an army backdrop so I am trying hard to lose weight. I am working out, running, and also doing MMA (mixed martial arts). Looking like an army officer is a big challenge for me. I have waited for a long time, and have let go of many other opportunities because I wanted the right break. My only intention is to act well and also excel, and I can feel that moment is very close to me now," reveals an excited Aly. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Others, Is This the List of Participants On Salman Khan's Show?.

Speaking about the digital platform, Aly says, “I feel the OTT space is best for an actor. You can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform. And I always wanted to do something raw, which would not have been possible in television shows. Majorly for that, I have never played a lead on television. I feel on OTT an actor gets a free hand to perform and that’s what I have always aimed for.” Aly Goni Rubbishes Rumours of Dating Naagin 4 Actress Jasmin Bhasin (Details Inside).

When quizzed if he would be open to do bold scenes, given how content on the platform is considered bolder than on TV, Aly revealed, "If my director wanted and the character needed it, I will do whatever is required. I am a director’s actor and I also do my own improvisations.” We wish Aly all the luck for Zidd.

