Salman Khan addressed the behaviour of some contestants on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18. Using the example of superstar Mahesh Babu, Salman highlighted the difference between an actor's on-screen persona and their real-life character. While Mahesh Babu may project a certain attitude and style in his films, Salman emphasised that off-screen, the actor is quite humble and down-to-earth. The lesson underscored the importance of maintaining a respectful and genuine attitude, regardless of fame or public perception. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Avinash Mishra Calls Out Rajat Dalal for Tactically Changing Groups Every Week, Says ‘Yeh Kehta Hai Yeh Iska Game Hai’ (Watch Promo).

Salman Khan Calls Mahesh Babu 'Family Man'

During the episode, drawing a parallel to Mahesh Babu, Salman said, “Shilpa [Shirodkar], your brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, on screen he is like that. But in real life he is not like that. Woh ek screen ka jo ek posture hain, ek jo bhagne ka style hain, ek action ka hain, ek look hain! Woh ek attitude dikhta hain. But real life main toh hain nahi! Simple sa aadmi hain, family man hain (He has a posture, a way of running, doing action… he has a look. He has an attitude. But not in real life, where he is a simple person, a family man).” ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Hina Khan Returns As Guest on Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Gets Emotional Sharing Her Cancer Battle (Watch Promo).

Salman Khan Talks About Mahesh Babu on 'Bigg Boss 18'

Mahesh babu.. On screen he is like that, He has that walking style, action, looks & attitude but in real life he is not like that.. He is very simple, family man - @BeingSalmanKhan about @urstrulyMahesh in #BigBoss18 !!! #SSMB29 pic.twitter.com/7N0Dn72ryG — Mahesh Babu News🦁 (@MaheshBabuNews) November 24, 2024

For those unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar, a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, is the sister of Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. On the work front, Mahesh is reportedly set to begin shooting for his upcoming film SSMB 29 with SS Rajamouli in 2025. Meanwhile, in addition to Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is also busy filming his upcoming project, Sikandar.

