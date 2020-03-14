Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Malls to Remain Closed Till March 31

Maharshtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with state Healh Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 14: All malls in Maharashtra will remain closed till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak in the state. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters, “All malls will remain closed till 31st March in the state, in view of Coronavirus Pandemic.” Tope added that sample of the person who died on Saturday at District Hospital in Buldhana, has been sent for testing to confirm whether he died of coronavirus. he had returned from Saudi Arabia on Friday. Coronavirus: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Clarifies on Uddhav Thackeray's Remark, Says 'Malls Will Remain Open'.

The state government had already announced to close places of public gatherings including gyms and swimming pools. Holiday has also been declared in schools and other educational institutes in the state till March 31. The Maharashtra government said, “Only exams for class 10th, 12th, & University exams will be held as per schedule coronavirus.” How to Practise Home Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak? Indian Health Ministry Issues Relevant Tips Which One Should Follow to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus.

ANI's Tweet:

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope: One person who returned from a foreign country yesterday, died today at District Hospital in Buldhana today. It has not been confirmed if he died due to #Coronavirus. Sample has been sent for test. Report awaited. https://t.co/2OFHzQXDIK — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

In Maharashtra, a total of 26 confirmed cases have been reported so, with the maximum number of cases from Pune. Meanwhile, in India the number of positive cases rose to 84. Two death have also been reported from the country so far. Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus a "pandemic". More 5,000 people lost their lives across the globe due to COVID-19