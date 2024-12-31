After a successful 2024, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are looking to continue its momentum in the next year as well, with several Premier Live Events (PLE) already confirmed for 2025. Premier Live Events in 2025 witnessed exponential growth with terrific crowd response, which in turn brought in a lot of money for WWE, raising their overall market cap, which the company will be eager to develop in the coming year as well. Here are all the confirmed PLEs for 2025. WWE RAW Results Today, December 30: Seth Rollins and CM Punk Engage in Verbal Brawl, Drew McIntyre Attacks Jey Uso and Other Monday Night Raw Results and Highlights.

List Of Upcoming WWE PLE For 2025

WWE PLE Dates Host City Saturday Night’s Main Event January 25 San Antonio, Texas Royal Rumble February 1 Indianapolis, Indiana Elimination Chamber March 1 Toronto, Canada WrestleMania 41 April 19 – April 20 Paradise, Nevada SummerSlam August 2 – August 3 East Rutherford, New Jersey

The first PLE of 2025 will be Saturday Night's Main Event, which will take place in January, that will be followed by the first major PLE WWE Royal Rumble, which will take place in Indiana. As a precursor to WWE WrestleMania, the Elimination Chamber PLE will be held in Canada on March 1. The biggest main event of any year, WWE WrestleMania will be a two-night event, that will air live from Nevada. For the first time, Summerslam will also be a two-part event, which will be held in New Jersey. John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025? Leaked List of Match Card Goes Viral Ahead of PLE (See Pics).

Several other WWE PLEs like Backlash, Money in the Bank, Bad Blood, and Survivor Series: War Games are also in the pipeline, while off-shore PLEs like Clash at the Castle, Crown Jewel, and Bash in Berlin will also be announced.

