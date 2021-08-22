Hina Khan and ethnic wear is a combination that's hard to ape! She easily and gracefully slips into any traditional design while winning our hearts with all her choices. Though we love her in cutesy dresses and modish designs yet the charm of a typical six yards is hard to beat. After successfully stepping out in drapes of different designs and colours, Hina recently picked a stunning sequined saree to mark her new appearance. And as expected, she nailed her outfit to the hilt. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina was invited to be a guest on Bigg Boss OTT and the actress chose a rather glittery outfit. Hina's all-over sequined saree had feather detailing at its hem and she looked as graceful as expected. She paired her outfit with a choker necklace and ditched the rest of the jewellery. Highlighted cheeks, nude lips, shimmery eyes and curled eyelashes completed her look further. The Hacked actress looked pretty in her six yards and we weren't able to take our eyes off her. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina Khan for Bigg Boss OTT

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan is busy with her appearances in music videos these days and she's yet to choose her next outing. After her brief stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina has disappeared from the TV scenario but here's hoping that she'll mark her comeback very soon. But until then, let's keep admiring all her pictures.

