Samantha Akkineni, a fashionista who's always on the roll! From trendy outfits to ethnic wonders, there's seldom a silhouette or an occasion wherein she disappoints with her marvellous picks. A trendsetter, she's always a name we look up to. Strutting in style in her classic attempts, Samantha sure knows how to grab your eyeballs while she's busy making the most of her moment. A fashion wardrobe that's loaded with some jaw-dropping collections, she's a stunner who is able to strike a chord with fashion connoisseurs. When Samantha Akkineni Played Mix and Match With Polka Dots, Her Thrifty Style Was All Kinds of Chic!

For her recent appearance, Samantha wore a colour block linen blazer along with a matching skirt and redefined the entire concept of workwear. Be it a formal gathering or simply a dinner outing with your gang of girls, this outfit is bound to be a show-stealer while allowing you to be the centre of attention.

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha kept her makeup extremely subtle by opting for contoured cheeks, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows, pink lips and black lids. A pair of statement earrings is all that she needed to accentuate her outfit further. Overall, a stunning attempt that gets a 10/10 from us. Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions was a Perfect Example of Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication (View Pics).

Samantha's fashion extravaganza never ceases to enthral us. We adore her styling and the way she carries herself with so much panache. For someone who stalks her social media all day, every day, Samantha's outings are like a breath of fresh air. Here's raising a toast to such amazing and stunning future appearances!

