Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a popular festival celebrated in Maharashtra, mostly among the people of Marathi community. The auspicious day is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, who is worshipped as a form of Goddess Parvati. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is particularly popular in Maharashtra and is celebrated with great devotion during the Gauri-Ganpati festival, typically a day or two after Ganesh Chaturthi. Gauri Pujan begins with the Gauri Avahan i.e. welcoming of Goddess Gauri on the third day of the Ganpati festival and concludes with the Visarjan. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2024 falls on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Muhurat will be from 06:25 AM to 06:44 PM. As Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2024 date, timings, shubh muhurat and the significance of this auspicious day.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2024 Date

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Muhurat will be from 06:25 AM to 06:44 PM.

The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will begin at 08:04 PM on September 10 and end at 09:22 PM on September 11, 2024

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Significance

The Jyeshtha Gauri Puja festival is also popularly known as Jyeshtha Gauri Puja and 'Mangala Gauri Vrat.' Jyeshtha Gauri Puja begins with the invocation of the goddess and holds great significance among the Hindus. The family prays for her presence and seeks her blessings.

Devotees make offerings to the Goddess, including traditional sweets like modaks, fruits, and coconut. Special dishes like puran poli are also prepared and offered. As per religious beliefs, the Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is believed to bring prosperity, fertility, and well-being to the family. It is especially significant for married women, who pray for the long life and success of their husbands.

