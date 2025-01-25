Shattila Ekadashi Vrat 2025 is on January 25. This annual celebration is marked on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi in the Hindu month of Magha. Ekadashi tithi is considered to be an important observance that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is believed that observing a stringent fast on this day will help people to attain moksha. While there are 24 Ekadashis that are observed across the year, there are some Ekadashi fasts that are more important and have special significance. As we celebrate Shattila Ekadashi Vrat 2025, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Shattila Ekadashi and its significance. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Shattila Ekadashi 2025 Date, Ekadashi Tithi and Parana Time

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on January 25. This annual celebration is marked on the Ekadashi tithi in the month of Magha, during the dark phase. The Ekadashi Tithi for Shattila Ekadashi begins at 07:25 PM on January 24 and will go on till 08:31 PM on January 25. The Ekadashi fast is observed from sunrise on Ekadashi Day to the parana time on the following day. Parana Time for Shattila Ekadashi Vrat will be from 07:14 AM to 09:29 AM on January 26. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Shattila Ekadashi Significance

Every Ekadashi Tithi has a story surrounding it. When it comes to Shattila Ekadashi, it is believed that Lord Vishnu was especially fond of the month of Magha. Many devotees believe that observing the Shattila Ekadashi Vrat offers the same amount of good luck and blessings as performing “Kanyadaan”. Observing the Shattila Ekadashi Vrat, making special offerings to the almighty and revisiting the Shattila Ekadashi Katha are all integral to the celebration of this festival.

We hope that the celebration of Shattila Ekadashi brings with it the love, light and happiness that you deserve. The celebration of Shattila Ekadashi is also often associated with sesame seeds (til seeds). From taking bath in til water to making special sweets using til, there are various ways to include this ingredient in your festive celebration. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Shattila Ekadashi 2025!

