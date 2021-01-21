Flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds are popular foods that people take to for a healthy living. Not much has been explored about the goodness of garden cress seeds, also known as halim or aliv seeds. Halim is quite nutrient-dense, rich in protein, linoleic and fatty acids. These seeds are also known as asalio in Gujarati and ahliva in Marathi. Let's a look at the health benefits of garden cress seeds which can help in weight loss and smooth digestion. Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immunity, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Healthy Snack.

Halim is not only high in protein but also consists of an immense amount of dietary fibres. Garden cress seeds also come along with micronutrients like iron, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E and folic acid. The presence of phenolic compounds and plant sterols in aliv seeds help in the prevention of cancer, cardiovascular disease and delay ageing. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Chia Seeds to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Health Benefits of Garden Cress Seeds

1. Aid in Weight Loss - The protein and fibre present in halim reduce the level of ghrelin, which is a hunger hormone. This, in turn, prevents overeating and can aid in weight loss.

2. Help Treat Anaemia - The presence of folic acid and iron helps increase the haemoglobin level in the blood when they are consumed every day for at least two months. Drink a glass of halim water concoction with a lemon squeezed in it to treat anaemia.

3. Smooth Digestion - The fibres present in garden cress seeds can smoothen the bowel movement and prevent constipation. Including halim regularly in your diet can help improve the health of your digestive tract.

4. Good Memory - The presence of linoleic and arachidic acid in garden cress seeds helps boost memory.

5. Works as Galactagogue - Halim seeds are beneficial for a nursing mother as they are high in protein and iron and work as a galactagogue, which helps in the production of breast milk.

It is indeed worthy to have garden cress seeds regularly by adding them in a glass of milk or simply having them in the form of a concoction drink. However, be sure to eat in very minute quantity - 5 gm (one teaspoon) a day is ideally recommended to reap its benefits. Pregnant women should consult with their doctor once before including halim seeds in their diet.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).