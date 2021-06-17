Queen actress Lisa Haydon is the epitome of poise, beauty, and grace. She entered the showbiz with Aisha in 2010 and indeed is a blessing to the business. The best part about her personality is that she's this badass girl who does what's on her mind, irrespective of you like it or not. With 1.4 million Instagrammers keeping an eye on what she's up to, Lisa is also a mother of two... and third, arriving soon. Looking at her well-maintained body who would say she's a momma, but she proves that motherhood and fitness can go hand-in-hand. Lisa Haydon in Her Emerald Green Bikini is a Combination Lethal Enough for Our Hearts (View Pics).

Also, Haydon has time and again shared many pictures of her baby bump that has always grabbed eyeballs. There are numerous photos of the diva flaunting her baby bump that are stylish as well as treat for fans. And as the model-actress celebrates her birthday today (June 17), we list down moments when Lisa and her baby bump made headlines on social media. Lisa Haydon Poses with her Hubby and Two Kids for Vogue India's New Quarantine Inspired Photoshoot (View Pics).

A Heavily Pregnant Lisa Looking GORG!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

With Her Two Kids... Waiting for The Third!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Mother-To-Be On A Wavy Ride!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Hot Momma!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Breathtaking, Isn't It?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

She's Definitely 'Crushing Stereotypes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa Rocking A 'Bumpsuit'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Let's End It With This Monochrome Awesomeness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Indeed, Lisa is a woman of substance! Meanwhile, it was on March 8, 2021, she announced her third pregnancy. While speaking to a leading daily, she recently said, "Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner."

In October 2016. Lisa got hitched to Dino Lalvani and gave birth to her firstborn son Zack in 2017. In February 2020, the couple welcomed their second son Leo. The duo is currently living happily in Hong Kong. Happy birthday, Lisa Haydon!

