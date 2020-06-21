Q. I have been married to my wife for about ten years now, and we have enjoyed a great sex life. But of late, I have noticed that she's been a little too stressed with her job. And somehow that has plummeted her sex drive. This is severely affecting our sex life. What can I do to help her deal with it emotionally? I do not want to sound selfish, but how can I get back the great sex life that we had?

Ans. Many women suffer from low libido due to stress which not only affects her bur her relationship as well. While she may often blame herself for the dysfunction, you need to handle situations like these delicately. Your partner needs to support, and you need to have the patience to deal with it. But if both of you are aware of the problem and are willing to work on it, you are already in the right direction. The feelings of sexual failure can sometimes cause a woman to question herself as a partner. While some women experience anger, many may retreat emotionally or physically, as every sexual thought reminds her of her failures. Here are a few tips to make the situation better. Hot Sex Tips: From Foreplay to Intercourse, the Ultimate Guide For Having An Intense Orgasm.

Let her know that you love her and that you still find her sexy and attractive. Remind her that you love her and do not just lust her body.

Plan bonding activities like date night and vacations. If you have not been going out much, now can be a good time to try to add some fun into the relationship. Sex Tips For Intense Orgasm: From Fantasies to Dirty Talking, 5 Things Men Want Women to Know about Sex.

Encourage her to speak to her doctor about her low libido. You can perhaps offer her accompany to the appointment if she would like your support.

Be supportive and understand that just as low male libido can be confusing, isolating, and unintentional, the same goes for low female libido. Hot Sex Tips: How to Use Your Hands While Kissing Your Partner to Make The Intimate Moment 10 Times More Intense.

Find a therapist to pull both of you out of the situation. Remember, you should be comfortable discussing your sex life with the therapist, feel understood and respected.

