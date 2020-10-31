Govt Providing Up to Rs 40,000 to All Girls for Marriage Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video

New Delhi, October 31: Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms. In a latest such incident, a YouTube video is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government is providing up to Rs 40,000 to every girl child for their marriage. The fake claim also claims that the government has rolled out the initiative for all the girls under 'Pradhan Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana'.

Dismissing the misleading claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the claims made in the YouTube video are fake. It added saying that no such scheme like the 'Pradhan Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' are being run by the central government. "This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government", the PIB fact check stated. Govt Depositing Rs 2,20,000 in Bank Accounts of All Women Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

Several such misinformation and fake schemes are being circulated on social media platforms, triggering panic among people. The government has advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours that spread like wildfire on social media. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Claim : A YouTube video claims that the girls will be given up to Rs 40,000 for their marriage under the Pradhan Mantri Kanya Marriage Scheme. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake as no such scheme is being run by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).