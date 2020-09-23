Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy weather after the city was lashed with heavy rainfall and thundering since last night. The instant reactions with pictures, sharing videos of the waterlogged streets have been shared on Twitter. #MumbaiRains is among the top trends on Twitter this morning and it would be incomplete without set of funny memes and jokes that are now a regular. Every time the city experiences heavy showers, Mumbaikars have their share of fun online by sharing jokes about Mumbai Rains. When at the early start of the month, the city experienced severe thundering, netizens tweeted funny memes and jokes asking if Thor was here!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Wednesday, September 23. The severe waterlogging in several regions across the city has also halted the city's lifeline- railway services. Central and Harbour line transport has been affected due to the heavy rainfall, the services are thus cancelled. It used to be a joyous moment for every citizen or students who would enjoy the day off as railway services would be shut. Now people are enjoying the weather from indoors and giving others a glimpse of the situation in their areas via pics and videos.

Check Pics, Videos and Memes on Mumbai Rains:

Railway Tracks Submerged

#MumbaiRains Matunga railway tracks fully submerged in water Train service disrupted pic.twitter.com/v9r9emrY0m — 💝🌷🌺jaggirmRanbir🌺🌷💝 (@jaggirm) September 23, 2020

Waterlogged Streets

#Mumbairains dont go out stay at home. Condition of cotton green station. Every roads are like this. pic.twitter.com/6Mul6yg0F8 — Ashutosh Mishra (@ashumhrdu) September 23, 2020

More Pics of The Situation

People RN

Few hours of rain and whole mumbai have been submerged ... Le Mumbaikars to BMC.... #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/TJCaEdlNre — Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) September 23, 2020

Incredible!

'

Lightning in Some Parts

This is Nothing!

Whenever it rains heavily and water logging, Mumbaikars be like #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ASazNPTnDG — Sujeet Suman (@SujeetS70137694) September 23, 2020

People Who Cannot Travel Anyway

Railway has announced suspension of Train services between CST - THANE...... Le general people who r nit allowed to travel in Mumbai Local #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/gT0MvD7EHr — Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) September 23, 2020

There are many such videos and pictures of waterlogged streets after heavy pouring since last night. At 5:30am today, Colaba recorded 122.2mm of rainfall and Santacruz 273.6mm. The city has received intense spells of rains throughout the night and a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane regions. We would advise all citizens to stay safe and not venture out unless necessary.

