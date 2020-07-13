Yet another week has begun and social media is filled with new ideas and thoughts. People have taken to social media platforms with inspirational quotes and motivational ideas with the hashtags #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, viral videos, latest Facebook posts and tweets, people have taken to social media platforms are full of new stories. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet. Stay tuned to this live blog to know about trending topics around the world.

July 13 marks various festivals and events across the countries. It marks the second Sawan Somvar Vrat, an auspicious Hindu observance celebrated during the month of Shravan. Believers pray and fast on this day. It also marks National French Fries Day 2020 in the United States which celebrates people's favourite snack. Restaurants and fast-food outlets offer varying types of french fries celebrating the day. July 13 marks the birthdays and birth anniversaries of many celebrities and popular people across the globe including Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford and Faf du Plessis.

As COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is important that you do not spread any piece of unverified news. During these tough times, it is important that we do not cause panic among people. Also ensure, you take necessary steps while stepping out in an emergency situation including wearing face masks and maintain social distancing. We wish you a Happy Monday and a great week ahead! Let's beat the virus together by following the necessary steps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).