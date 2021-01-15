XXX OnlyFans Belle Delphine is amid controversies once again after she posted "kidnap" pictures of herself. Apart from obviously facing flak for romanticising abuse, she is also being criticised for posting XXX pictures of the whole "kidnap sex". Things don't end here, the gamer & cosplayer Youtube personality says she is not sorry! XXX OnlyFans star, Belle Delphine refuses to apologise after fans accused her of "promoting rape". She is known for sharing XXX pics and videos online BUT this XXX kidnap roleplay pic series on Twitter goes just beyond. XXX OnlyFans Star Belle Delphine HOT Pics & Videos: Who Is Belle Delphine, the Sexy Gamer Girl? Know More About the Cosplay Model Who Had Her Bathwater Sold Out.

Moreover, she wrote alongside four photos: "My perfect first date <3" and the photos she was referring to were of her in a light blue, floral dress with duct-tape over her mouth and her hands & legs tied up. With no underwear, the OnlyFans star flashes in one of the pics. In one of the picture, she can be seen having the sex act with a masked man dressed in black (supposed to be the kidnapper.

She was trending on Twitter in no time as fans accused her of "promoting rape". One social media user wrote: "a lot of guys are gonna see this and think it’s normal, honestly like put a tw or something rape kinks are fine and all but like there’s way too much shit like this that’s frightening". Another wrote: "Something about belle delphine dressing up as a small child and wearing baby clothes and playing with kids toys while also participating and promoting hardcore kinks such as kidnap and rape links just knocks me f***ing sick.

"Sorry but this sh*** should NOT be normalised", wrote another user. While yet another pointed out, "How is belle delphine not permabanned she literally posted a pretend child rape photoshoot and all her stans are hyping it up & praising it. Twitter safety sucks, someone promoting child rape should be a more suspendible offense than spamming edits."

And as if the pictures weren't enough, the Youtuber refused to apologise, posting yet another snap flashing her boobs and adding: "I'm not sorry, here's why. There is nothing wrong with enjoying power-play and BDSM where both people are consensual. I think saying because I enjoy consensual non-consent is promoting rape, is the same as the argument that violence in video games promotes violence." You can see the XXX pics of Belle Delphine here.

View XXX OnlyFans Belle Delphine's 'Kidnap' Pic:

XXX OnlyFans Belle Delphine Shares 'Kidnap' Pics (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Belle also expressed how she thought it was "insane" that critics said she dressed as a child and insisted she never said the word rape. She added: "I felt like dressing vintage that day and even styled my hair in a beehive that was very common for women of that time. All the clothes I wear are made for adults, so the only thing that people can comment on maybe is the fact I'm wearing a cute dress? It's very confusing for me since I see other people dress like it all the time, if it's about how I genetically look I can't change that and I will not apologize for it either. Nor will I stop being sexual since I am a sexually active adult."

The OnlyFans XXX gamer star recently also revealed that she is all set to sell the condoms used in the first kinky porn video. Belle Delphine is known for her weirdly sexy antics and her hardcore fans who were ready to buy the water she bathed in.

Belle Delphine is an OnlyFans queen and makes a lot of money on the platform. If you do not know what OnlyFans is, it is a XXX platform that doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com.

Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. The year 2019 on Pornhub was practically owned by YouTuber Belle Delphine. It all happened after she told her followers that she would soon start releasing videos on her very own Pornhub channel.

The year 2019 on Pornhub was practically owned by YouTuber Belle Delphine. It all happened after she told her followers that she would soon start releasing videos on her very own Pornhub channel. The videos had naughty titles like "Belle Delphine Gets a Huge Dripping Creampie". While fans thought they were up for some really hot XXX clips but instead watched Belle consume an actual cream pie. Second place was held by Kim Kardashian, who despite having an 18.8 million drop from 26.3 million in 2018, held the place following Belle Delphine. Cardi B held third place with 11.8 million searches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).