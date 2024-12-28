Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, and their baby girl Lara were spotted at Mumbai Airport today as they prepared to jet off for their New Year celebrations. Natasha, carrying baby Lara in her arms, was seen shielding her daughter’s face from the paparazzi, ensuring her privacy as the family made their way through the airport. The couple, who welcomed their little one in June 2024, kept a low profile, with Natasha maintaining a safe distance from the photographers. While the destination of their New Year getaway remains undisclosed, the Dhawan family looked ready to enjoy some quality time together. Christmas 2024: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Share First Family Photo with Daughter Lara (View Pic).

The Dhawan Family at Mumbai Airport

