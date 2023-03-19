Kapil Sharma's latest release Zwigato, which highlights the troublesome life of a food delivery employee, has managed to earn only Rs 1.05 crore in two days at the box office. Despite good reviews, the Nandita Das directorial has failed to attract audiences to the theatres. Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma in a Non-comic Avatar Showcases Plight of Food-Delivery Employees (Watch Video).

Zwigato Box Office Update:

#Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [+44.19%], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on Day 1… Biz needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/DY5eReLa6J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)