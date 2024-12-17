Sydney Sweeney is serving major holiday fashion goals as she embraces the festive spirit ahead of Christmas 2024. The Euphoria star shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram in a classic red dress, and her caption, ‘Santa’s not the only one rocking red this season’, perfectly sums up her festive style. The actress humourously suggests that while Santa is traditionally known for his red outfit, she’s also embracing the festive colour in style. Whether it’s for a holiday party or a cosy Christmas gathering, Sydney’s look effortlessly blends glamour with the joyful energy of the holidays. Sydney Sweeney Looks Smoking Hot in Fiery Red Cut-Out Mini Dress, Check Out Her Latest Picture Here!

Sydney Sweeney’s Festive Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)