Simran Singh, popularly known as RJ Simran, was found dead at her Gurugram apartment on December 26. According to the police, the 25-year-old social media influencer committed suicide. Soon after her demise, fans speculated that Simran had been good friends with popular YouTuber and social media figure Purav Jha. However, their friendship reportedly ended on a bitter note. Without addressing the speculations, the YouTuber finally reacted to Simran Singh's passing with an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday (December 31). Sharing a photo and video on his handle, he wrote, "4 kya 4Billion taarif kar dunga behen wapis aaja.. Waqt ek dum se tham sa gaya hai sab ke chehre ki ronaq thi tu.. kon mujhe roz ‘katura, kutta bolega kon mujhe bolega ki chal meri 4 tarif kar...tu humesha kehti thi ki tere lie me he ek achhi ladki dhoond ke laungii.. to dost kyu ye waadien adhoore chod die tune. sote uth te har time tera wo hasta hua chehra samne aa raha hai." Concluding his note, Jha wrote, "I am broken into pieces." RJ Simran Singh Dies by Suicide: Jammu Influencer Ritik Mahajan Doubts Suicide Theory, Says ‘There Is More to This Story!’ (See Post).

Purav Jha Mourns RJ Simran Singh’s Untimely Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purav Jha (@puravjha)

