Jin along with chef Baek Jong Won stars in a new teaser for Drunken Truth in which they test their alcohol making skills. Drunken Truth will have four episodes with the first two dropping on November 12 and the other two on November 19, at 10 pm KST. In the teaser, Jin and Baek Jong Won play around while making their drinks, and also test out their self made alcohol with traditional shop owners and merchants in the market where their chances are 50/50. BTS’ Jin Takes 1st Win With ’The Astronaut' on M Countdown; Watch Performances by Le Sserafim, fromis_9 and More From KCON 2022 Japan.

Watch Video Here:

