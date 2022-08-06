Fans of Star Plus' hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are super angry. Why you may ask? As after the makers showed Virat (Neil Bhatt) delivering Pakhi's (Aishwarya Sharma) surrogacy child with the help of Sai (Ayesha Singh) via video call, internet is not pleased with the content. Netizens are pissed with the current plot and are cringing over 'devar delivering bhabhi's' child. Check out Twitterati's reactions below. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: #BoycottGHKKPM Trends on Twitter as Fans are Unhappy With Sai and Virat's Track for This Reason!

Oh No

Whoever executed the delivery scene needs to be thrown out of the industry,the writing itself was trash on top of that the camera angles were horrid making it more disgusting @starplus do u think families will be comfortable to watch this together at 8PM#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Naina✨ (@NainaAlex24) August 5, 2022

Umm...

Pakhi didi was in her house, was there no neighbours to deliver her pregnancy.. Horrible of makers to show succha cringe.. Bhai padosan aunties ko bula ke aatha for delivery #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein — BeWise (@Bhavya42680806) August 5, 2022

Really?

What the hell..😡 Rishton ka to mazak bana diya hai itni gandgi 🤮 @StarPlus shame on you 😡 Paise k liye kuch bhi Dikhaoge , You people have destroyed the culture.. bandh karo Yeh Ghatiya Show #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein #ShameOnYouStarPlus — ❤️ (@Falguni_1028) August 5, 2022

Lord

In pic , devar doing bhabhi delivery. Purposely made so that real couple can enjoy onscreen. Mohalle mein ek aunty ka number nahi tha ips officer Virat ke pass.thik hein help karna jaruri tha but pakhi ko to ye hi cahiye tha👍#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein https://t.co/1Uaq4N05j3 — ❥︎𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒎𝒆𝚗✯☂︎ (@sahara_yeasmen) August 5, 2022

Makers, Are You Listening?

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein has crossed all the limits and it seriously disgusts me now🥴🤢wtf is that show even sidelining the main couple and showing devar-bhabhi romance and lusty scenes! Ewww my eyes got burned by that pic — Dia🌚 (@Dia_lovesjeonki) August 5, 2022

