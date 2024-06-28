Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is currently being shot in Romania. Every now and then, pictures and videos from the location keep surfacing online, leaving fans waiting for its premiere. Amidst the hype, the makers have finally dropped the first promo from the new season of the stunt-based reality show, giving a sneak peek at the participants. The intro promo also revealed that the show will soon make its premiere on ColorsTV and JioCinema. Just minutes after the exciting update, a second promo introducing Krishna Shroff was released. In the video, her dad, Jackie Shroff, pumps her up with motivation, telling her to trust herself and give it her all in the show. He asks her not to worry and do her best. The promo later shows Krishna performing some dangerous insect-based stunts. The promo is going viral on social media. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ Promo: Host Rohit Shetty Aces a Nail-Biting Helicopter Stunt As He Introduces Contestants (Watch Video).

Krishna Shroff Introduced in Second Promo From ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’

