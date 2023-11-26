In a poignant tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar attended the "Global Peace Honours" event organised by Divyaj Foundation at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Amid pouring rains, the dignitaries and attendees gathered to pay respects to those affected by the tragic events of 26/11. The ceremony aimed at honouring the resilience and bravery of individuals who played pivotal roles during the terror attacks. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Terrorist Attack on Mann Ki Baat Says, 'We Can Never Forget This Day'.

Global Peace Honours at Gateway of India Remember 26/11 Heroes

#NeverForget2611 | #WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar attend the 'Global Peace Honours' event organised by Divyaj Foundation at the Gateway of India to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11. pic.twitter.com/URdI38CLbt — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

