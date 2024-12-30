A fisherman went missing after a fishing boat capsized in the rough seas near Nagapattinam Port, Tamil Nadu, on December 30. While one of the fishermen swam to safety, another was rescued by the Coast Guard. Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with efforts being captured in a video shared by IANS. Authorities are working tirelessly to locate the fisherman as grief-stricken families and communities look on. Boat Capsize in Tamil Nadu: Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Katchatheevu Island in Sea, Two Fishermen Missing.

Tamil Nadu: A fishing boat capsized in rough seas near Nagapattinam port. One fisherman went missing, another swam ashore, and the third was rescued by the Coast Guard. The incident has left coastal villages in grief pic.twitter.com/wyjt7c0TBA — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2024

