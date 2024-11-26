The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has called for the Indian government's immediate intervention after one of its prominent leaders, Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, was arrested by Bangladesh police in Dhaka. In a statement on X, ISKCON refuted the terrorism charges against him, calling the allegations baseless and offensive. "It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON,Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement," read ISCKON's post. The organisation urged the Indian government to intervene with Bangladesh authorities to secure Chinmoy Krishna Das’s release. ISKCON emphasised their commitment to peace and devotion, seeking protection for the detained devotee. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari Arrested in Bangladesh: ISKCON Priest Detained at Dhaka Airport Amid Reports of Crackdown Against Minorities.

ISKCON Seeks Indian Government’s Intervention

We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world.… — Iskcon,Inc. (@IskconInc) November 25, 2024

