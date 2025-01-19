A shocking incident has come to light from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, where an obscene video involving a teacher and a female teacher from Rajkiya Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Salera, went viral. The video, which reportedly shows inappropriate behaviour between the two educators, has caused widespread outrage. The incident occurred in the Gangrar block of Chittorgarh district, where the viral video quickly garnered attention from the education department. In response to the controversy, both the teacher and the female teacher were immediately suspended from their duties. Chittorgarh Road Accident: 5 Members of a Family Killed After Truck Rams Into Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

