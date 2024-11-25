The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), is celebrating a major victory in the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election. Rounak Khatri, a prominent member of NSUI, was elected as the president, marking a significant achievement for the student organization. This win marks NSUI's first presidential victory since 2017. Khatri triumphed over ABVP’s Rishabh Chaudhary, securing 20,207 votes. Additionally, NSUI claimed the Joint Secretary’s post with Lokesh Choudhary, breaking a seven-year drought for the organization. Meanwhile, ABVP’s Bhanu Pratap and Mitravinda Karanwal took the Vice President and Secretary posts respectively. DUSU Election Result 2024: NSUI Leading in President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP Ahead in VP, Secretary Race.

Rounak Khatri Wins Presidential Post for NSUI

#WATCH | National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Indian National Congress (INC) celebrates after its member, Rounak Khatri was elected president in the Delhi University Student Union election NSUI also won the joint Secretary's post after seven years pic.twitter.com/SfFQnPXrR8 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)